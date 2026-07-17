Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 37,900 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 589.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,325 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vistra by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. The trade was a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $152.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.45. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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