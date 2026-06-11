Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 4,624 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.42.

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Expedia Group Stock Down 5.2%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $218.94 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $234.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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