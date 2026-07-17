Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 62,788 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,692 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,788 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Carnival by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company's stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 61.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company's stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,720 shares of the company's stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Carnival in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

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