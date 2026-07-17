Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 18,119 McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,119 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in McDonald's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.58.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $264.09 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here