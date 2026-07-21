Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys 62,506 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,058 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 62,506 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.5% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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