Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,422 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $380.53 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $407.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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