Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Grows Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,452 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 45,840 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises 1.4% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TransUnion worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,292.82. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,770. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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