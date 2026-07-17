Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2,785.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,701 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Indivisible Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,120,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.3%

PG opened at $151.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164 , which still implies upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target cut

JPMorgan kept an rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to , which still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests PG may still be undervalued based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs could support margins and cash flow over time. Yahoo Finance article on valuation and job cuts

Recent coverage suggests PG may still be based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to could support margins and cash flow over time. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. TipRanks dividend declaration article

Procter & Gamble announced a , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. Neutral Sentiment: PG recently outperformed the broader market , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on PG outperformance

PG recently , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another “tricky” quarter , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Yahoo Finance UBS sector outlook article

UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Negative Sentiment: The broader consumer-staples outlook may be pressured by slower earnings growth, which could limit how much investors are willing to pay for PG despite its defensive profile.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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