Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $11.41 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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