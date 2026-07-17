Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 202,143 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more upbeat on Schwab’s upcoming Q2 results , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible.

Analysts have become more upbeat on , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings preview points to stronger trading revenue, higher net interest revenue, and rising asset management fees , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm.

Coverage around the earnings preview points to , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm. Positive Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article said SCHW still looks reasonably cheap versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve.

A separate valuation-focused article said versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face organic growth and hiring challenges , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock.

Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article revisited the company’s Q2 performance expectations and key metrics , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development.

One article revisited the company’s , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development. Neutral Sentiment: A Bloomberg piece about the drop in microcap IPOs after regulatory crackdowns reflects a broader market and regulatory trend, but it does not appear to materially affect Schwab’s fundamentals directly.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.68.

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About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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