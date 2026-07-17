Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.6%

CP opened at $92.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $93.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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