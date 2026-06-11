Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $8.80 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of WFC opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KGI Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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