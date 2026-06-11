Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,905 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,245 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kenvue by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,228,595 shares of the company's stock worth $141,943,000 after acquiring an additional 933,602 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,094,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,383,000 after buying an additional 632,903 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Stock Up 0.8%

KVUE opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is 97.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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