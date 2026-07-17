Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $3.51 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company's stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 146,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $79.98 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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