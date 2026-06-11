Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Evercore cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.0%

GS opened at $1,000.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.59 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $949.45 and a 200 day moving average of $906.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Article Title

Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Article Title

The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Article Title

Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Article Title

Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Article Title

Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary around insiders selling shares and articles questioning whether GS is still attractive at current levels are also adding pressure on sentiment. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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