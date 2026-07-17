Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,611 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 920,578 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $985,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 251,856 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $269,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $3,791,000. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $20,279,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,764 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock reported record Q2 results, including $15.3 trillion in AUM, strong revenue growth, and earnings above expectations, underscoring broad-based momentum in its core asset-management business.

BlackRock reported record Q2 results, including $15.3 trillion in AUM, strong revenue growth, and earnings above expectations, underscoring broad-based momentum in its core asset-management business. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more bullish after earnings, with JPMorgan upgrading BLK to overweight and Bank of America, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and others raising price targets, which can help support the stock.

Several analysts turned more bullish after earnings, with JPMorgan upgrading BLK to overweight and Bank of America, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and others raising price targets, which can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s long-term growth levers — including tokenization, private markets, direct indexing, and automation-driven margin expansion — were highlighted by analysts as potential drivers of future earnings growth.

BlackRock’s long-term growth levers — including tokenization, private markets, direct indexing, and automation-driven margin expansion — were highlighted by analysts as potential drivers of future earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock’s growing role in crypto and tokenized assets remains a developing narrative, with articles noting strong ETF inflows and Larry Fink’s bullish comments on Bitcoin and digital markets.

BlackRock’s growing role in crypto and tokenized assets remains a developing narrative, with articles noting strong ETF inflows and Larry Fink’s bullish comments on Bitcoin and digital markets. Neutral Sentiment: The company also disclosed a higher stake in Caledonia Mining, but this appears to be a routine ownership filing rather than a direct catalyst for BLK shares.

The company also disclosed a higher stake in Caledonia Mining, but this appears to be a routine ownership filing rather than a direct catalyst for BLK shares. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted that BlackRock’s crypto fund holdings declined sharply in value over the past year because of lower crypto prices, which could temper enthusiasm around that business line.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,270.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,389.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,298.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,301.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,087.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,033.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,042.92. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $917.39 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 54.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock's payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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