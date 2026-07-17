Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 9,755 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 1,309.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $1,727,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,867,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $423.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.87 and a 200-day moving average of $341.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $461.62. The stock has a market cap of $384.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $438.92.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here