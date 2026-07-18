Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 11,100 IDEX Corporation $IEX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 359,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2,690.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of IDEX by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 27,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $225.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $231.70. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $218.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.IDEX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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