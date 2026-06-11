Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 23,847 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,847 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.3% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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