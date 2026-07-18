Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $100,312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,534,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $171,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,263 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in OneMain by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,362,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $92,066,000 after purchasing an additional 924,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in OneMain by 57.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,965,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $110,958,000 after purchasing an additional 713,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $125,353,000 after buying an additional 596,455 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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OneMain Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OMF stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. OneMain's payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,967,500. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $813,874. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

See Also

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