Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $2.52 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.7%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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