Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock worth $6,601,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,052,195,000 after purchasing an additional 249,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $974,091,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Snowflake to $313 from $284 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Article

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Snowflake to $313 from $284 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its target to $325 from $285 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around SNOW. Article

KeyCorp lifted its target to $325 from $285 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around SNOW. Positive Sentiment: RBC said CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy’s performance-based stock award is another positive sign for Snowflake’s AI growth strategy, suggesting management incentives are aligned with long-term value creation. Article

RBC said CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy’s performance-based stock award is another positive sign for Snowflake’s AI growth strategy, suggesting management incentives are aligned with long-term value creation. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted Snowflake as one of the “hypergrowth” or “surprise” stocks to watch for 2026, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s AI and cloud growth narrative. Article

Media coverage highlighted Snowflake as one of the “hypergrowth” or “surprise” stocks to watch for 2026, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s AI and cloud growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also unveiled a large CEO pay plan tied to ambitious long-term stock-price goals, which may be viewed as a commitment to growth but could draw scrutiny over compensation levels. Article

Snowflake also unveiled a large CEO pay plan tied to ambitious long-term stock-price goals, which may be viewed as a commitment to growth but could draw scrutiny over compensation levels. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake’s recent article coverage also noted continued product progress, including secure AI workflows for financial-data customers through Rogo, supporting the company’s broader AI adoption story. Article

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $268.85 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $284.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.91, for a total value of $216,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,931,589.16. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 397,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,875,594.24. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,802,015 shares of company stock valued at $421,739,629. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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