Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Trims Stake in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the bank's stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,786 shares of the bank's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,536 shares of the bank's stock worth $267,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,468 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $352.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $213.75 and a one year high of $380.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 1st. The bank reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 29.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Credicorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Credicorp from $408.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Credicorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credicorp from $412.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Credicorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credicorp news, CEO Diego Antonio Cavero sold 3,500 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,933. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alejandro Perez-Reyes sold 1,073 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $362,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $588,937.50. The trade was a 38.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

See Also

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