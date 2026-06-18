Findell Capital Management LLC Buys 269,901 Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Findell Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the period. Super Group (SGHC) accounts for 3.2% of Findell Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Findell Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Super Group (SGHC) worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.08. Super Group has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Super Group (SGHC) news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $841,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 676,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,243,537.14. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 285,979 shares of company stock worth $3,356,623 in the last 90 days. 10.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGHC. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Group (SGHC)

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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