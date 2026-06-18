Findell Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,605,000. Celsius accounts for approximately 2.8% of Findell Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Findell Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 1,020.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Celsius from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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