Fire Capital Management LLC Buys 917 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Fire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 78 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $614.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $559,831.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,118.21. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total value of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 160,352 shares of company stock valued at $102,559,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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