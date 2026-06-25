First American Bank Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

First American Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $219.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

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