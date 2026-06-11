First American Trust FSB Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $386.23 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $362.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.85. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.55 and a fifty-two week high of $398.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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