First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 12,597 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 355.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 410.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.64. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Phillip Securities downgraded Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Salesforce from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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