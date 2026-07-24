First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 502.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $7,961,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $55,787,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 103.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $209.03 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $164.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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