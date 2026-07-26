First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $352.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $323.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $353.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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