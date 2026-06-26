First City Capital Management Inc. Has $7.47 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,061 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for 4.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:XOM opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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