First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF Stake Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF - Free Report) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,197 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 112.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,740 shares of the bank's stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 578,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,957 shares of the bank's stock valued at $76,848,000 after purchasing an additional 112,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,796 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 214.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company's stock.

Get FCF alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCF

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $38,373.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,506,564.96. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,156,667.12. This represents a 28.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,180 shares of company stock worth $808,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. First Commonwealth Financial's dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Commonwealth Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Commonwealth Financial wasn't on the list.

While First Commonwealth Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here