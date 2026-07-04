First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viking in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Viking by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Viking by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIK. Truist Financial upgraded Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viking from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.38.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,460,699. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,130 over the last three months.

Viking Stock Down 0.4%

Viking stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $105.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Viking's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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