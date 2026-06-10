First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 10,335 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. Kirby makes up about 1.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,853 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $472,982,000 after acquiring an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,119 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $287,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kirby by 72.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $258,900,000 after acquiring an additional 959,209 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,165,929 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $245,638,000 after acquiring an additional 211,231 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,617,100 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $178,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kirby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $99,916.86. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,326.33. This represents a 98.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $581,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,680.02. This represents a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Kirby Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $844.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.57 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.Kirby's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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