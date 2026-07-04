First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 4,931 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $876.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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