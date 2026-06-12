First Financial Bankshares Inc Increases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 540.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.3%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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