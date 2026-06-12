First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 36,536 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

First Financial Bankshares Inc trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,653 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,536 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $42,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,013,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,797,087,000 after purchasing an additional 862,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,298,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,570,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 99.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

View Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here