First Growth Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

First Growth Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.1% of First Growth Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 164,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,434 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the company's stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $3,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wegovy’s oral tablet is gaining traction in the U.K. and could provide Novo Nordisk with an early European launch path, which may help support future growth as it expands beyond injections. Article Title

Wegovy’s oral tablet is gaining traction in the U.K. and could provide Novo Nordisk with an early European launch path, which may help support future growth as it expands beyond injections. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America data indicates oral Wegovy is already accounting for roughly one-third of all Wegovy prescriptions, suggesting strong adoption and continued momentum in Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss franchise. Article Title

Bank of America data indicates oral Wegovy is already accounting for roughly one-third of all Wegovy prescriptions, suggesting strong adoption and continued momentum in Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk as a “Hold,” reinforcing a wait-and-see view as the company balances growth opportunities against mounting operational and competitive pressures. Article Title

Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk as a “Hold,” reinforcing a wait-and-see view as the company balances growth opportunities against mounting operational and competitive pressures. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk confirmed a security incident involving stolen clinical trial data after hackers reportedly demanded a $25 million ransom and began leaking information, raising concerns about data security, regulatory exposure, and reputational damage. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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