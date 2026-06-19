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First Growth Capital LLC Takes $635,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • First Growth Capital LLC initiated a new position in Micron Technology, buying 2,226 shares valued at about $635,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • Micron continues to attract heavy institutional interest, with firms like Vanguard, State Street, and Norges Bank adding stakes; overall, institutional investors own 80.84% of the company.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $12.20 and revenue of $23.86 billion, while analysts remain broadly bullish and have raised price targets amid strong AI-driven demand for memory chips.
  • Interested in Micron Technology? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Growth Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $733.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,149.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $913.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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