First Horizon Corp Has $7.75 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,162 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in RTX were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after buying an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,167,626,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $194.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $262.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.56 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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