First Horizon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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