First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 259,476 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.92% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $70,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Read Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

FR stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.22). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 47.97%.The business had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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