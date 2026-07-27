First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Sold by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 172,350 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE FR opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 12.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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