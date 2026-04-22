First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Stake Trimmed by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 39,529 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. iA Financial set a $67.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:FR opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.53%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Industrial Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Industrial Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here