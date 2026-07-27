First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $32,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 66,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,275 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 37,219 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 627,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 82,117 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $539,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 488,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,566,273.23. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $163,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 862,128 shares in the company, valued at $31,286,625.12. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $1,161,552. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.32 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Report on First Interstate BancSystem

Key First Interstate BancSystem News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Interstate BancSystem this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Interstate BancSystem delivered a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 profit result, with EPS of $0.87 topping consensus and improving from both the previous quarter and last year. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

First Interstate BancSystem delivered a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 profit result, with EPS of $0.87 topping consensus and improving from both the previous quarter and last year. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share , reinforcing its income appeal with an annualized yield around 4.9% . First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. annonce le versement d'un dividende le 14 août 2026

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its income appeal with an annualized yield around . Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings recap articles and the earnings call transcript are adding attention to the results, but they largely reiterate the same beat-and-dividend story rather than introducing new catalysts. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

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