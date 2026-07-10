First Interstate Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,749 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 30,472 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank's holdings in Walmart were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 104,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,514 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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