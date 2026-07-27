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First Light Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 489,846 Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Omnicell logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Light Asset Management acquired 489,846 Omnicell shares worth approximately $16.35 million, giving it a 1.08% stake and making Omnicell its 24th-largest portfolio holding. Institutional investors collectively own 97.70% of the company.
  • Omnicell reported quarterly EPS of $0.55, exceeding estimates of $0.33, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $309.88 million. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.80 to $2.00.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with seven Buy ratings and two Holds and an average price target of $59.86 versus the stock’s reported $41.00 opening price. Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged plans to cover tax obligations from vested equity awards.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 489,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,351,000. Omnicell accounts for about 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,399 shares of the company's stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. increased its position in Omnicell by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Research cut Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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