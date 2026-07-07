First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG Shares Sold by O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.

O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Free Report) TSE: FR by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,467 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 108,694 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver comprises approximately 3.5% of O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc.'s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,186 shares of the mining company's stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 263,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,193,589 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 931,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,083 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,837 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the mining company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded First Majestic Silver from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Majestic Silver from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded First Majestic Silver to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver to $30.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 3,106,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,087,010. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $476.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. First Majestic Silver's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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