First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG Stake Trimmed by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Free Report) TSE: FR by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,889 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 182,920 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver comprises about 3.1% of Realta Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of First Majestic Silver worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 147,127 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,878 shares of the mining company's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,161 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18,702.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 58,476 shares of the mining company's stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 58,165 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut First Majestic Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised First Majestic Silver from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver to $30.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.6%

AG opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.51%.First Majestic Silver's revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver's payout ratio is 11.67%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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